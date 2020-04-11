Million-dollar Millcreek home features full basketball court, many amenities.

I’ve been in a lot of homes that had some extraordinary luxuries.

Some homes had indoor pools, and a few had indoor basketball courts, but there’s a new listing right now that has a full court in the lower level, and anyone with kids would pretty much love that for the stay at home duration.

Anita and Jay Patel’s home at 4510 Stillwater Circle, in Millcreek Township, has a lot more than a basketball court. This stone home, built by Maleno Homes, sits on 2.16 acres and includes 5,200 square feet, five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths.

Built in 2008, it’s in Hidden Springs, a subdivision of luxury homes, south of West 38th Street and east of Asbury Road.

Three fireplaces add natural touches throughout the house with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace located in the great room. Unique lighting fixtures, tile floor patterns and hardwood flooring accent rooms.

A geothermal heating system, custom features everywhere ― even an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven ― are part of the package. The acreage includes a private back yard with plenty of outdoor living space.

A four-car garage offers indoor parking. A full finished basement and other square footage bring the total living area to 7,500 square feet. It is listed at $1,179,000. Taxes are $20,310. Angie Rinn, Aimee Pflegler and Natalie Washburn, of Maleno Real Estate are the listing agents. For information, call 814-490-7101

