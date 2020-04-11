Is this the year you grow your own vegetables?

We are currently living in a pretty unique time in history.

While some of us may not yet be directly affected by someone we know contracting the coronavirus, the precautions to keep our families safe are certainly touching all of our lives. Only trips that are deemed essential are encouraged, such as going to the grocery store.

Yet even with essential trips to the store, should we wear gloves? Where is that food coming from? Most of the food on the grocery store shelves, especially produce, comes from many miles away.

That's a lot of time and people between where your vegetables grew and your dinner plate.

Growing your own vegetables at home is really quite easy, and romaine is one of the easiest and fastest crops to grow.

Fresh vegetables could be growing in your very own yard, saving you money, and giving you peace of mind about where your vegetables came from (and knowing exactly how they were grown). You could grow your own food at home, much like the victory gardens of the 1940s. No matter if your backyard, side yard or front yard space is big or small, you have a place to garden. I guarantee it.

Here's how to get started:

Select a spot: An area of your yard that receives at least six hours of sun a day is ideal.

Decide on a type of garden: Do you live out in the country with lots of space? Then consider a row garden. Have less space and don't want to have to worry about weeding? Then a raised bed garden may be the way to go. No yard but have a porch or patio? Container gardening, all the way.

Prepare your soil: This may mean tilling up and amending soil for row gardeners, or getting good quality soil if you're using a raised bed or containers.

Maintenance: Keep your garden properly watered, not soaking wet, and feed your growing vegetables with a high-quality fertilizer like Espoma. Also, keep an eye out for pests that may be munching on your veggies before you do.

Not only can gardening give you fresh vegetables in a time when our access to grocery stores may be limited, but gardening is proven to be a stress reliever and a great way to get exercise. A 2011 study in the Netherlands showed that just 30 minutes of gardening a day could be more relaxing than sitting back with a favorite book.

With the uncertainty many of us are feeling about the economy, jobs, loved ones and our own health, having a way to relieve stress (that also produces food) could be a real lifesaver.

For those who have found themselves schooling kids at home, creating a garden in the backyard could be a fantastic learning experience. Get the kids involved in planning out the garden space, as well as planting and taking care of the plants. Kids are much more likely to try vegetables when they've had a hand in growing them. You may be surprised at how a garden can become a favorite snacking spot for kids and grandkids.

So make the best of having more time at home now; it truly is the perfect time to get started on a vegetable garden.

Courtney Johnson is a master gardener and writer of The Kitchen Garten. For more tips, visit thekitchengarten.com.