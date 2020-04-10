Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Celebrate suffrage: Take a look back at Erie County women who fought for the right to vote in our special web project at https://bit.ly/2xVzuT8

See Erie from above: Take a look at iconic landmarks around the Erie region in our gallery of aerial photos at https://bit.ly/2ws8OJm. Watch for the Millcreek Mall, Presque Isle State Park, the former Hammermill plant and more.

Make a movie night: Pull out your favorite DVDs or scroll through the TV listings until you find a good flick, pop the popcorn, turn off the lights and escape for a couple hours.