Nathaniel Rowe, better known as Mad Clock, is one of many Erie-area musicians counting down the COVID-19 pandemic by digging into their art.

“Since all performances have been stone-walled to a halt, I’ve put absolutely everything into making more songs and practicing material,” the 32-year-old said.

Although he is known for his energetic live shows through promoter JC Nickles’ New Era Artists Revolution Entertainment at spots like Basement Transmissions and the Performing Artists Collective Alliance, Mad Clock is looking to take it to a new level.

“I feel a lot of performing artists don’t practice enough, and their live shows lack because of this. So, every artist should take this time to really become one with their craft and practice relentlessly,” he said.

The time to focus on art is helping Mad Clock further a music career that has already featured some interesting twists.

Formerly the vocalist in Two Stoopid Dogs, he decided to change direction. Parting ways with the group, he eventually found himself writing hip-hop and producing beats.

“I never intended to rap because I didn’t think I could actually do it until one of my clients asked me to feature,” Mad Clock said. Eventually, his fiancee told him to stay on this path. Backed by his family, newfound skill and enjoyment of the music, he blossomed into Mad Clock.

He is currently at work on an acoustic extended play record titled “The Old Me.”

“I’m going back to my roots,” Mad Clock said. “Recorded at BFE Studios, my engineer, Brian Glosky, aided in helping create a timeless sound to match my message. I’ve been clean and sober for five years. I wanted to put closure in that side of my life musically,” he said.

“The Old Me” recounts the trials and tribulations Mad Clock experienced for the past eight years and it features beautifully executed cover art by Nate Latanzee.

“This is for people who have gone through or could relate to my situation,” Mad Clock said. “It’s completely different than what anyone is used to hearing me do and I’m very proud of it.”

