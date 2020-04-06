Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Experience a year in the life of an Erie County farm: Erie Times-News digital content editor Christopher Millette visited an Erie County farm many times over the period of a year to produce an in-depth portrait of the Truesdail family and their farm. Find it at https://www.goerie.com/Topics/TruesdailFarms.

Follow the purple martins’ return: You can follow the birds’ return to our area from Brazil through the Erie-based Purple Martin Conservation Association. You will find a map of sightings and a place to report your own sightings at https://www.purplemartin.org/research/8/scout-arrival-study/. The website also has a wealth of information about these winged wonders.

Have a free laugh: The award-winning National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, has developed a new website that makes a treasure trove of its material available free online at https://anywhere.comedycenter.org/.