Working together, Realtors and sellers are getting homes listed for buyers to view online.

Buyers are in the market, and sellers want to sell. So how can this system work within the rules set by Gov. Tom Wolf, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors? No one can go to homes in person, at this point.

The Dee Caruana Team, of Agresti Real Estate, is using all the digital tools it can. “We just listed two homes,“ Dee Caruana said. Instead of visiting the homes, Realtors and homeowners are teaming up to use Zoom and other communications to look at homes through the eyes of cell phones – without ever meeting in person.

During the cell phone video, Caruana asks about details. “My seller had a fireplace, and I asked all about that,” Caruana said. “And she (the seller) had to take all the photos.”

Caruana said there is a pent-up demand, and Realtors are seeing a lot of people looking at homes online. “Views of my listings are just blowing up,” she said.

Closings are also taking place, but they’re not taking place in person. “It’s a lot of mail and e-signing,” Caruana said.

A few sellers, Caruana said, want their homes on the market now so that when it is safe to tour in person, their homes are already visible online.

Realtors can talk homeowners through taking photos and getting all the documentation in order. If you’re thinking of listing, here are some tips I’ve learned on how to take your own photos and video.

Taking photos of your home

Overall, first and foremost, make sure everything you photograph is clean and free of clutter. Outside, catch your house from its best angle. Make sure the front entrance is prominent. It’s nice to see the house has dimension with sky above it and a lawn in front rather than a flat front shot.

Take your time. This is not the time to snap away and hope for the best.

Study other photos and listings on Realtor.com and the Greater Erie Board of Realtors’ site, www.realestateerie.com/find-a-property.

Inside, stand back. Show the room. People want to see the entire room – not just your fireplace or the couch.

Make sure the room is bright but not too bright. You don’t want hot spots, but you do want natural light. Leave window coverings open. People want to see your windows and what they will see outside the windows.

You’ll need a few photos of every room to really show each well. One photo can’t capture the entire room.

Keep the camera level. Look at your photo after you take it. See if there is something you can improve. You’d be amazed at how a move of a few feet can dramatically change the way the room looks.

Horizontal is going to capture more of the room than a vertical shot. The verticals are fine if you are trying to show a staircase or vaulted ceiling, but you lose a lot on the sides of your frame.

Finally, ask your Realtor or a photo-savvy friend who knows your house to critique your photos. You don’t need to have them with you. Email them or text them.

For more information on current real estate rules, visit the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors site at PARealtors.org/coronavirus.

Contact Pam Parker at pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on twitter.com/HerTimesErie.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.