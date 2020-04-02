Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Explore shipwrecks near Erie: View and learn about shipwrecks in Lake Erie using the Regional Science Consortium guide at https://www.regsciconsort.com/lake-erie-shipwrecks/.

Take a walk at Asbury Woods: The Nature Center is closed and events have been suspended, but the trails at Asbury Woods, 4105 Asbury Road, are open from dawn to dusk. You’ll find trail maps and information at http://www.asburywoods.org/visit-asbury-woods/trails-and-maps. If you use the trails, consider donating at http://www.asburywoods.org/donate/ways-to-give.

Give the Erie County Public Library some input: A master plan that will guide the library system from 2021 to 2025 is in the works, and library leaders want your input. A survey is posted at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/36QCJ5Q.