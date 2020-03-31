Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Visit with eagles: Check out the state Game Commission’s livestreaming eagle cam at https://bit.ly/2QWVm7h. As of Monday morning, cute babies were involved! The page also includes links to streaming cameras at nests across the country.

Explore the ocean: The world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium on Cannery Row is livestreaming visits with its residents at its Facebook page. You’ll also find two seasons of “Sea Science at Monterey Bay Aquarium” with a total of 41 episodes.

Fill your head: You can access video of lectures, sermons and interfaith programs from past seasons of the Chautauqua Institution at https://online.chq.org/ci/ for free.