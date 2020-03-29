The COVID-19 outbreak has forced people to develop short-term plans to continue their healthy lifestyles.

We are living in a time of social distancing, closed gyms and a fear of grocery shopping. These can make healthy living a bit more challenging.

You may have recently established a normal gym routine, possibly with a workout buddy, and developed a habit of weekly grocery shopping for fresh ingredients.

That newly developed plan has been squashed, however, and now you must develop a short-term plan to continue your healthy lifestyle.

Forced to remain around home for your workouts, you now need ideas to get a good sweat going.

No equipment at home? Body-weight exercises can be extremely beneficial to get the heart rate up and the sweat rolling down your face.

Consider push-ups, squats, lunges, step-ups, abdominal exercises, and cardiovascular exercises like mountain climbers. There are dozens of exercises that you can jumble together.

For example, select five or six such as push-ups, plank, drop squats, supermans, single-leg Romanian dead lifts and flutter kicks.

Perform 20 seconds of each for five rounds. Next time around, 40 seconds each round for two rounds.

Variation can make the same dozen exercises feel like completely different workouts. You can switch the time, repetitions, sets, time between rounds or the exercise order.

Usually have an exercise buddy? You can always FaceTime, text during the workout or give each other your results when you’re finished with your workout.

It’s understandable that during this pandemic you feel it’s impossible to stay focused on your health goals. But this might actually be the perfect time to get your goals met.

Start meal planning, mentally regroup by sitting in silence for 10 minutes, do more play time with your kids if you have them, take walks, research various foods to try and make, and start writing your daily thoughts.

While this pandemic has the potential to be lengthy, instead of feeling trapped at home, use your home to the best of your ability to get healthier. Stay safe, people.

Lisa Hilinski is a certified strength and conditioning specialist at Executive Personal Fitness.