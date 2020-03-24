Musicians and singers are sharing their performances via Facebook Live, more.

“Welcome to our home,” Marie Miller said after sitting down in a chair next to her husband, each of them holding a guitar.

“Welcome to our dining room,” Mike Miller added. “We’re not going to serve you any food but we’re going to serve you some music. Thanks for being here.”

So began one of the Summit Township couple’s Facebook Live performances. They began offering them in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced them to cancel their regular music jobs at senior centers, bars and restaurants.

“All of our gigs have been canceled at the moment until all this craziness is gone,” Mike Miller said during a March 19 online show. “We still love to play and sing so that’s what we’re going to do for you folks twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Known as Mike & Marie Acoustics, the Millers will offer shows two days a week at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., each lasting about an hour.

The afternoon one is geared toward the senior centers the Millers had been visiting several times a week for years, with songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the like, Mike Miller said.

He said he and his wife feel for the residents, who have no visitors and limited activities due to the coronavirus.

“I know how important it is to have something to look forward to,” Mike Miller said.

He said they heard positive feedback from at least one facility that shared the performance with its senior residents.

The evening show is what the couple would perform in restaurants and bars, more for the baby boomers, with a little James Taylor, the Beatles and more, Mike Miller said.

They’ll take requests, via Facebook. Submit them, and find live performances and recordings of earlier ones, at www.facebook.com/mikeandmarieacoustics.

The Millers, who are both 66, retired and rely on their music jobs to help support themselves, are offering the live performances for free but do accept tips for the evening show.

“People were very generous,” Mike Miller said after the first night.

Contact Dana Massing at dmassing@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @ETNmassing.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.