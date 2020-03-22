Joan Martin founded Erie County's first rape crisis center.

Joan Martin, 79, created the Erie County Rape Crisis Center in 1973 and went on to become a leading statewide advocate for victims of sexual assault. The Rape Crisis Center evolved into the Crime Victim Center of Erie County, 125 W. 18th St., which now serves thousands of people each year. This conversation about her pioneering work has been edited and condensed for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview:

What made you recognize the need for rape crisis services in Erie County?

I was a school teacher who moved here in 1970 and I knew very little about sexual assault. Then my oldest daughter went to a neighborhood store to get milk for a neighbor. The store sold comic books and Coke smoothies and all kinds of things that kids love. It was a gorgeous October day. It was sunny and the trees were full of color. She was raped on the way home. Someone approached her and said his dog was hurt and asked if she could she see it laying down by the creek. He pushed her over the guardrail and raped her.

She was 12 years old with braces. She left her comic books and her candy there and took the milk to my neighbor's house and said what had happened.

We, of course, called the police immediately. I called the family doctor, who did an examination ― but not a forensic one because nobody did that then.

When the police officer was leaving, he said, “You ought to call somebody for help.” And I actually picked up the phone and said, “Do you know their number?” And he said, “I don't know who you would call.”

So I hung up the phone and started doing investigative work. I found out that there were rape crisis centers. I called Pittsburgh Women Against Rape and talked to a counselor there who told me things to do with my daughter, Rebecca. I called all over the country. I was at a loss. Everybody was at a loss. Somebody had grabbed her off the street.

When she went back to school, I went to the library and read everything that was written and knew that we needed to have these services. I started to find out the number of people who did not report sexual assaults because there were no services.

Police had investigative procedures that they followed and they're good and they work. But nobody had taught them how to talk to a child. The hospitals certainly had the ability to do a forensic examination of a victim, (but) nobody did them then or they didn't do the whole workup that needed to be done.

So I went to Bill Hill, who was a county commissioner, and said, “We need to do this.” And he put me in touch with Erie Police Chief Sam Gemelli and the police chief in Millcreek because we wanted to work with them.

I put together a board of directors and the first big discussion we had was, I wanted to call it the Erie County Rape Crisis Center. And they were somewhat hesitant about using the word “rape” because we didn't say that word. It wasn't in the newspaper. We didn't talk about it. That was a big secret then. And I said, “No, it's the name of a crime. And they were a victim of crime. Let's call it what it is. ”

We put the board together. We named it. We incorporated and we flew some folks in from Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg to do training. We started as an all-volunteer organization. The county gave us money for a phone line and an answering service. And that was it. We were volunteers. The office was the back of my Chevy station wagon.

How did that work?

OK. It was in the garage at night and locked the rest of the time. We had a vision and that was there would be somebody who was trained in this ― who knew the police procedure, the hospital procedure, the court procedure ― and if you called, the services were always to be free. You had been raped. You did not need to pay anything.

The counselors for you and your family would stay with you through the process and provide counseling for you until you had resolved what had happened to you. And it's pretty scary. If somebody can take your body away from you, the thought is in your head ― “You can kill me.”

What did you learn?

I was surprised at how many children there were. And I don't know why that surprised me, because it was my daughter who was raped and she was only 12 ― but we're talking wee kids, 6, 7 and 8 years old. That surprised me.

At the other end of the spectrum, there were older women who were very much at risk because they lived alone.

Victims get better. They can heal. You don't forget it, obviously, but you integrate it into who you are. And the most important thing, I think, for any victim to remember is you survived it. You're that strong.

So we worked out of a station wagon with the pagers and no cellphones. Then we got a little bit of money and we rented a little office space on East 11th Street.

We stayed on East 11th Street for a long time, then we moved to Peach Street. We used volunteers. I wrote a 40-hour training for everybody and we hired some folks who worked there, me and a psychologist and a secretary. We grew quickly. We got funding. The services stayed the same no matter what.

We started seeing other crime victims. People who had lost a child to murder ended up coming to us, too.

How long did it take victims to start calling in?

The calls came in right away. The police would call us if they got a rape. The victims would call us first before they called the police sometimes. People started to report, to talk about it and the community was interested in what we were doing.

How was it received?

When you're doing something good, Erie supports you. At one point, we were running short of money because we had so many cases. A little girl sent me 13 cents, her allowance. I cried for about a half an hour. Apparently, one of her little friends had been a client of ours.

We did a lot of public speaking about prevention and information. Prevention is important and there are type things that you can do, but you can't stop it. I thought we could stop rape. I was young and naive. I thought if you could tell people how bad this is, they'll put an end to it.

That doesn't work. So I did a lot of presentations. I wrote a program called “Good Secrets, Bad Secrets” that was turned into a coloring book.

I never gave a speech ever, ever that afterwards somebody didn't come up to me and say, “Joan, I've never told anybody this.” I usually took a counselor with me to presentations because there was always one and sometimes more people (who would disclose their story of an assault.)

What helps victims?

The support. They need somebody that they can talk to. The healing process for sexual assault is to be able to talk about it. If you talk about it, you can take ownership of it and integrate it. You don't forget it and it does change you, but it can also make you stronger.

What kind of feedback did you get from victims?

There was a little girl who had been kidnapped and raped and we'd done a lot of work with her. I ran into her in a store. I didn't recognize her because she was 8 when I was dealing with her and she was 22 by then. She was in law school and she was beautiful and she was smart.

And she said to me, “Joan,” and I thought, “Oh my God, it's you.”

She just said, “You were there and you held my hand through it and we talked about it and we talked about my feelings.”

And you do have to talk it out. They get angry. They're frightened. I mean, there's just a whole myriad of things that they need support with. But a couple of times I've heard from them, those beautiful girls and women that we worked with. They just say, “thank you,” and hug you and tell you what they're doing in their life.

Did this new awareness change the legal system?

I think it did, especially sentencing guidelines. You could rape somebody with a weapon and brutalize them and you might get two years in prison. They don't do that anymore. They stopped doing that when somebody started watching it. It wasn't that anybody was wrong, it's just there were very few cases, very, very few of them.

You helped lead this movement statewide?

Rape crisis centers all over Pennsylvania kind of got together for a meeting in Harrisburg in the 1970s. We were all experiencing the same thing, so we got together and formed Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, PCAR. Instead of 30 little voices, we had one great big voice.

I was fortunate enough to be elected the first president of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape. We wanted there to be some standards and raise money together.

I think we did a good job. They are still there and very active.

Were there any major hurdles?

Money. It was hard in the beginning. I laugh about the station wagon, but we didn't have a computer or a typewriter. We relied on a lot of handwritten stuff.

What are you most proud of?

I have a blotter on my desk and there's a piece of paper in it. I saw it every time I looked at my desk. It said, “Your life is a success if your tombstone reads, 'beloved wife and mother.'“

People were very generous in recognizing the work that I was doing. But it wasn't just me. It was every volunteer I had. Those women were out in the middle of the night, going to the hospital and police station. It wasn't just me. It was all the people who worked at the center, who gave their time and energy and concern.

They were the most amazing group of people I have ever seen in my whole life. They would do anything to keep the center going, to keep us providing services to the people who were hurt.

I guess the highlight was working with them. I think of the relationships I had with my staff and with the victims and police officers and the district attorney's office. Those were just precious relationships. I'm proud of them, that I was able to have them and keep them.

Did you ever imagine you would be at the forefront of this movement?

No, I was quiet. I was painfully shy in school. One of my teachers made me take a speech course my senior year.

When Rebecca was born, of course, I had to change the world. I had this baby and I brought her into the world, so the world had to be a better place.

I taught school. This never crossed my mind. But I think your feet are put where they need to be by a higher power. That's always been my prayer when I worked with clients: “OK, you put me here, help me do it right.”

What more do we need to do for victims?

I think the world needs to be educated more about what a victim reaction is.

You feel violated. I think we need to have more understanding of what victims go through.

If you are a victim of sexual abuse, talk about it. Reach out. I don't care how long ago it was. Every rape, for the victim, there's something that bothers them.

Rebecca and I were talking about this. She said, “The cars drove by me on my way home, but they didn't stop.” She's still angry about that. I didn't know anything then. Just think about the walk home and what she would have looked like was a 12-year-old who'd been horsing around. She had sticks in her hair and stuff. A kid out playing who was sent to go get milk. But for her, they were people who drove by and didn't stop to help. I have to deal with that.

But she carried the milk home, responsible, and she did the walk by herself. She's strong and she needs to hear those things, but not the night she was telling me about it. And I thought, I didn't know that. I never thought about the walk home.

What do you think about the Crime Victim Center of Erie County's plans to build a new Sexual Assault Response Center, a hub where victims can be examined medically, interviewed by police and counseled?

I like the concept. I always dreamed of, I used the word “clinic,” but a place where the forensic exam could be done, where there would be nice rooms where you could be interviewed or meet with a doctor. It sounds great. It was a dream and they're working on it.

I also know that Erie as a community, no matter what's going on, will help. I know that they will because these are our most vulnerable people.

Contact Lisa Thompson at lthompson@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @ETNthompson.