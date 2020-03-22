Holding a grudge can affect your health.

Are you holding a grudge?

A grudge is defined as a “feeling of ill will or resentment” toward another person. It’s often felt after being hurt, disappointed or frustrated by someone.

Ask most people and they will reply, “No, I don’t hold grudges.” They may not even realize that they’re doing so.

How do you know? There are some common characteristics that accompany unresolved resentment.

A few hallmark signs include avoiding the person; feeling angry, wronged or holding negative thoughts against them and continually becoming upset with them over unrelated issues.

Holding onto grudges and anger only hurts you, not the target of your wrath. It’s often said that anger is a punishment we give ourselves for someone else’s mistake.

Whether you know it or not, your health is affected too.

Frequent bouts of anger and hostility contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease, anxiety and depression, decreased immune system functioning and chronic inflammation.

Enter the role of forgiveness. Even though forgiveness may not be easy, it’s definitely worth it.

Forgiving someone who you feel has wronged you begins with the decision to forgive. It’s intentional and requires a concerted effort.

A frequently cited obstacle to forgiveness is that we think it implies condoning the other person’s actions. It does not.

It’s not about the individual who wronged you or the situation. It’s about the person you want to be and living your life peacefully.

Forgiveness means that you refuse to give others authority over your life. You’re releasing the bitterness and reclaiming power over your emotions.

This healing process is something that can occur in your own heart and mind, whether or not you actually involve the other party.

Also, it can happen even if the offender isn’t sorry, doesn’t apologize or isn’t remorseful. It’s completely within your control.

As you can see, forgiveness is very liberating. That’s why it’s a gift you give yourself.

Debbie DeAngelo, R.N., is certified in women’s health and is a holistic health coach. She can be reached at debbie@healthonheels.com.