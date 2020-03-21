Real estate transactions, showings on hold in the Erie area.

Thursday night, the rules changed quickly on what to do in real estate as a result of Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement that classified real estate is a non-life-critical or non-life-sustaining business. That means it’s shut down for now. But stay tuned.

Mark Kibbe, of Keller Williams Realty and the Greater Erie Board of Realtors president, clarified that Realtors and real estate transactions are pretty much on hold and that includes showing houses, visiting houses and even real estate closings scheduled for Monday and beyond.

“As of now, we are waiting to see if federal regulators may allow us to do remote closings using e-notaries,” Kibbe said. “Right now, they are not legal in Pennsylvania.”

He added, “Realtors cannot even physically go into a house or FaceTime from it. That is basically shut down and inspectors and appraisers are shut down as well. We cannot meet physically or physically go into a home,“ Kibbe said.

Basically, some real estate transactions can continue remotely, and the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors is asking the government for further clarifications.

There are still more questions than answers. PAR is working on resources and updating at PARealtors.org/coronavirus.

Via email, Mike McGee, CEO of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, sent this:

“At the moment, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors doesn’t have specific answers about how closings will proceed and we’ve reached out to the Governor’s office for some further guidance.

“The Governor’s order indicates that most or all real estate-related activities should be shutting down or working remotely, but there is a lot of confusion as to exactly how that affects various aspects of the transaction ― especially for deals that are close to the settlement date.

“Our members have noted that there are particular concerns for people who are moving from out of state where they don't have similar restrictions and their settlements must move forward and for tenants who have leases expiring at the end of the month who may not have places to move to.

“If the transaction cannot move forward for whatever reason, PAR has published a new form for Realtors to use to pause the transaction so everyone can let the current situation settle and see what can be done in the upcoming days and weeks.

“The association has filed an appeal with the Governor’s office, and has been in contact with legislators, the State Real Estate Commission and Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs to explain the impact this decision has on Pennsylvania’s citizens and the real estate industry if all real estate services are expected to shut down.”

Kibbe was hopeful. "There is a chance we can make it across the finish line, but right now everything is kind of on hold,“ Kibbe said.

House hunters were looking and buyers were acquiring mortgages

Up until Thursday night, serious buyers were still calling Realtors for showings. The drop in mortgage rates had prompted plenty of calls to lenders from buyers and current homeowners who want to take advantage of low rates and/or refinance.

Check www.GoErie.com/Topics/Coronavirus for future updates on the situation.

Here’s a peek inside one home for sale

Well, we can all still look at homes online, and we want to share a beauty. Realtor Kathe Rafferty, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has this listing at 4819 Highview Blvd., in Erie. It is a landmark of sorts. Built by Elmer Hess and his wife in 1926, and later owned by the Stuart family, the home stands out on a .86-acre lot at the corner of Highview Boulevard and Hilltop Road.

The Stuarts added a large indoor pool to the north side of the house, but subsequent owners Kris and Wynne Wolf removed that section and completely remodeled the home. Current owners are Duncan and Janet McGill.

This home is just as special inside as outside. It includes four bedrooms, two full baths, two half-baths, a patio, a two-car garage and many amenities, including a 19-by-29-foot master suite that includes a sitting area, bedroom, master bath and walk-in closets. Rafferty lists it at $439,900. Taxes are $11,129 per year. For information, call her at 833-1000.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/subscribenow.

Contact Pam Parker at pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on twitter.com/HerTimesErie.