“Good energy” has helped this female artist through hard times.

Erie rap artist Z Baby, 27, takes a stand with her music that exudes confidence.

1. Your latest project, “ZBABY FOR PRESIDENT,” available on streaming platforms, has gained respectable attention. What inspired the title?

I got inspired by the title in the studio one day and I was just thinking about my progress since I’ve started this and at that certain point, I just felt like I was a chosen one like the spokesperson for people that can relate no matter the sex, male or female.

2. Last year, you teamed up with producer L Cardio to create music. What is it about his sound that compelled you to work with him?

His beats are so fire. When you hear them, you feel like you can spit (rap) forever. It gives you that impression of like “Who made this?” I told myself to work with him. He has that industry type of sound and that’s what I was looking for.

3. You believe in having good energy around you these days. Has any of that played a part in your career?

Yes, I do believe having good energy around me has played a major part in my career. At times, I’ve found myself in certain situations where things weren’t going in my favor but staying positive and having positive people around me, things just end up working out. I think that’s because of the good vibes and the energy that’s around.

4. Though your buzz is growing throughout the city, you still support others. Why is it important that artists must commit to that?

It’s important to support others because we’re all equals and we have the same goal and that is to make it out (of) the city. We got to help one another. That’s the way we’re going to get to where we want to be. Plus it’s another way of networking.

5. Your confidence as a female rapper shines through your music and visuals. What advice would you give to another female artist who may be afraid to embrace who they are?

My advice to any other female artist is to embrace and love yourself because if you’re not confident in yourself or in what you’re doing, then how can you expect anyone else to feel you or like your work?

