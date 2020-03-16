Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is advisable, when possible, to contact event organizers to determine whether an event has been canceled after being submitted to our calendar.

Used book & puzzle sale: Monday through Saturday, McCord Memorial Library, 32 W. Main St., North East, during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Used books, jigsaw puzzles, games, children's books and mixed media. www.mccordlibrary.org, 725-4057.

Destiny Smith – Medusa Dreams of Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Glass Growers Gallery, 10 E. Fifth St. Contemporary digital photographs exhibit open through March 31. 453-3758, Deb@glassgrowersgallery.com

Teen Reading Lounge: 6 to 8 p.m. Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St. First of seven weekly meetings for ages 13-18. Readers pick the books and get to keep them. The first is "Who am I Without Him?“ by Sharon G. Flake. The group will discuss the book and have activities and snacks. They’ll also will work on a community project. Free. Registration required. For more information or to register call 451-6904 or email TeenSpace@eriecountypa.gov