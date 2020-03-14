How should you choose rug for your home?

Interior designers often suggest an area rug to warm up a room or pull the space together.

We asked interior designer Annie Elliott of Annie Elliott Design in Washington for advice. Here are tips she shared with us via email:

Size:

- We have a saying in our office: Unless your rug is crawling up the baseboards, it's not too big!

- Go large in the dining room. You want to make sure that the chairs can move around without catching on the rug.

- Ideally, all furniture in a conversation area will fit onto the rug. If that's not possible, try placing the rug in front of the sofa but under the chairs opposite. It doesn't look great when every piece of furniture is half-on, half-off the rug.

Material:

- I opt for natural fibers whenever I can, so if durability is a priority, go with wool.

- Nylon is extremely stain-resistant, but it won't wear as well as wool.

- Most indoor/outdoor rugs are polypropylene, which holds up well to the elements but not to stains if they're cut pile.

- Cotton rugs look so fresh and summery, but they grab dirt and won't let it go.

- Not all plant fiber rugs are created equal. Sea grass is the most durable and the most stain-resistant. Sisal is pretty tough but stains easily. Jute is the softest of the natural plant fiber rugs, but it holds stains and doesn't wear particularly well. I

Style:

- Oriental rugs look fantastic in traditional interiors. You may be able to snap up a large Oriental rug on eBay or Craigslist for a reasonable price.

- Unless you want the rug to dominate a room's design, keep patterns small and tight.

- Light rugs (except sea grass) are tricky from a cleaning perspective. Restrict them to less trafficked spaces.

- Wall-to-wall carpeting can be less expensive than a custom-cut broadloom.