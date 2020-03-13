Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is advisable, when possible, to contact event organizers to determine whether an event has been canceled after being submitted to our calendar.

Mercyhurst Concert Choir: 7:30 p.m. St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E. 38th St. C. Thomas Brooks will direct the Mercyhurst Concert Choir. Free-will donation. 824-2394.

Reuben Hood – Prince of Meats: 5 to 8 p.m. Erie Ale Works, 416 W. 12th St. The Que Abides slings smoked Reubens that guests can pair with a beer from EAW’s new taproom. http://bit.ly/2wPUeuX.

Glow Skate: 8 to 10 p.m. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center, 423 W. 38th St. Includes lighting effects, upbeat music, decorations and more. $6 for nonmembers and $5 for Erie Zoo members. Skate rentals are $3.50 for nonmembers and $2.50 for zoo members. https://www.eriezoo.org/ice-center-events