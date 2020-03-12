The barbecue joint intends to double its indoor seating.

Well, folks, if you’ve never tried the barbecued delights at the small but mighty Federal Hill Smokehouse, 2609 Peach St., there are about to be more places to sit while you tuck into that first bite of heaven.

“We’re expanding our seating to the second floor,” said Ryan Atzert, who runs the shop with his wife, Autumn Atzert. “It’ll about double our inside seating.”

The restaurant, which opens at 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closes when they run out of smoked meat or 3 p.m. (whichever comes first), has been growing like crazy since opening in late 2016.

Sometimes people are lined up before the doors even open, and it’s not unusual to see them waiting in a line that’s still out the door no matter the weather. If you are dieting, do not, under any circumstances, look at Federal Hill’s Facebook page. There you’ll find just-roasted pictures of chicken, brisket, ribs, pulled pork, turkey and crazy good sides including baked potatoes and macaroni and cheese.

But I digress. So they’re opening the upstairs for people to eat. They own the building, so that’ll save some time.

Also, by the way, Federal Hill is offering pastrami Reubens Saturday and Tuesday in honor of St. Patrick’s Day – Saturday, of course, because of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Charge your phone first, dress in layers and take a water bottle. There will be a line.

In other news:

Well, this looks like fun: It’s the fourth and final season of the Erie Philharmonic Beethoven 4/4 Festival, which is a collaboration between Five & 20 and the Phil celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday, and it’s going out with a bang. Seven restaurants are creating cocktails containing Five & 20 Aged Genever. Genever is a liquor made from juniper, but it’s not gin, even though you might hear it called “Dutch gin.” It’s more like a combination of gin and whiskey. Your job is to try them all and vote for your favorite by April 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Come to think of it, that does sound a little difficult. But it’s for a good cause. What you do is go to one of the restaurants, order the Five & 20 Aged Genever cocktail. Text “Erie” to 313 313 and wait for a response. Respond with the full name of the bar/restaurant.

Participating restaurants include 408 Bar and Grille, 408 State St.; Molly Brannigan’s, 506 State St.; The Cork 1794, 900 West Erie Plaza Drive; Brewerie at Union Station, 123 W. 14th St.; Skunk and Goat, 17 W. Main St., North East; 1201 Kitchen, 1201 State St.; and Room 33, 1033 State St.

The Whole Foods Cooperative, 1341 W. 26th St., is shifting its hours. Starting on March 29, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The cafe hours are changing as well, to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Cloud 9, 25 E. 10th St., is hosting an Easter brunch (that’s April 12 for those of you without a calendar). They’ll have three seatings: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The buffet is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required, and there’s a hefty fee if you don’t show up. But I took a look at the menu and wild horses couldn’t keep me away if I had reservations. http://bit.ly/2vespfu

If you have regional restaurant news or questions, please send to jennie.geisler@timesnews.com, or call her at 870-1885.