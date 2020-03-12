Here’s what’s showing where.
SPECIAL EVENTS
TINSELTOWN: “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” (English dubbed), daily, times vary; Met Opera: “Der Fliegende Hollander,” Saturday, 12:55 p.m., Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.; “King Kong” (1933), Sunday, 1 and 4 p.m.; “I Am Patrick,” Tuesday and Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
STARTING THURSDAY
TINSELTOWN: “Bloodshot” (PG-13 1:49); “I Still Believe” (PG 1:55); “The Hunt” (R 1:29)
STARTING FRIDAY
MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: “Bloodshot.” “I Still Believe.” “The Hunt.”
LEAVING FRIDAY
MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: “Impractical Jokers: The Movie.”
ALREADY IN THEATERS
“1917” (R 1:59) 3½ stars
“Bad Boys for Life” (R 2:04) 2½ stars
“Brahms: The Boy II” (PG-13 1:26) ½ star
“The Call of the Wild” (PG 1:45) 2½ stars
“Emma” (PG 2:04) 2½ stars
“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” (PG-13 1:33) 2 stars
“The Invisible Man” (R 2:06) 3½ stars
“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” (R 1:49) 3 stars
“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13 2:05) 2½ stars
“Onward” (PG 1:43) 3 stars
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG 1:39) 2½ stars
“The Way Back” (R 1:48) 2½ stars
Theater schedules are subject to change. Ratings are averaged from among wire services.