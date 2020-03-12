Families can choose from pirates, Bach, art, ancestors and curling this week.

Swing into Spring dance: Saturday, 6:30 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach St. Ballroom, Latin and swing. Group dance lesson followed by dancing, until 10 p.m. $10 members, $12 nonmembers, free for first-time attendees. www.facebook.com/pachapter3032

Art and Soul Sunday – Tree of Life: Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Glenwood YMCA, 3727 Cherry St. Introductory art classes with instructor Anne Cameron Cutri, who will discuss the tree of life symbol across cultures. $25 for YMCA members; $30 for nonmembers. http://bit.ly/2TAPeDf

Nerdling Night – D&D 101: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. An introduction to “Dungeons & Dragons” for children 8 and older. Learn the game, play a short campaign and more. Register at https://events.erielibrary.org or call 451-6936.

Line Dancing Lessons: Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m., Mound Grove Golf Course, 10760 Donation Road, Waterford. Learn two to three new dances for $3, followed by open dancing. www.moundgrove.com or 796-2767.

“A More or Less Perfect Union” preview screening: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Edinboro University’s Baron-Forness Library, 200 Tartan Road, Edinboro. Jim Fisher and Edwin McKean discuss contemporary constitutional issues after the screening. The three-part film premieres March 19 at 8 p.m. on WQLN. 864-3001