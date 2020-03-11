Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

BuzzWorthy + Purrista Pub trivia fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. The Brewerie at Union Station, 123 W. 14th St. Proceeds benefit the opening of Purrista Erie’s first cat cafe and Because You Care Inc. Teams of four play five rounds of trivia. Costumes are encouraged and there are prizes for best team costume, best individual costume, best team name as well as first-, second- and third-place trivia winners. One person’s $25 ticket includes one drink, table snacks and one ticket to enter the basket/item auction. http://bit.ly/39DwpoQ

Elder law planning discussion: 6:30 p.m. 9333 Tate Road. Kevin McNamara will give a free presentation about legacy preservation, asset protection and long-term care planning. http://bit.ly/3aHfdyK

Faculty Recital Series – Katherine Soroka, mezzo-soprano: 8 p.m. Walker Recital Hall, Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St. Soroka and pianist Nathan Carterette will give a recital “Folk Songs and Love Songs.” Other music faculty will join them, including Jonathan Moser on violin, Hilary Philipp on oboe, and Rebecca Wunch on clarinet. Free. 824-2394