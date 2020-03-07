These are great days for the church and opportunities abound.

A quote seen in the Huffington Post said this about the church: “The role of the modern church in the life of the 21st-century believer is critical because it fills a void only the church can. If a car needs fixing, it is brought to the mechanic shop. If someone is sick, the health center or hospital is the best place to seek medical attention. Church is where people should go if they are in need of a ‘spiritual fix.’ The church is really a hospital for sinners and not an exclusive club for saints.”

So, what is our role as a church in the community we serve? Some believe the church exists to have programs for the family and be a center of weekly fellowship. In all honesty, many groups other than church do this very well. Some believe the church is to reinforce time-honored traditions of worship and practice. However, many times a study of those liturgical traditions show they don’t hold up to biblical scrutiny, or in the case of many evangelical churches, it’s more about the old preferences.

The role of the church can be described as “to make Christ known and loved, to spread the knowledge of salvation everywhere, and to pray and suffer for the salvation of souls.”

To accomplish this, the church must be engaged in the community. We must realize that in the postmodern world, truth is relative to many people. A clear living out the gospel in the lives of church members will do far more to accomplish the role of the church than following traditions. Jesus can heal the brokenhearted and bind the wounds of the hurting. A church that is active in the community, reaching out in love to those who will listen, will get listened to.

I believe these are great days for the church and opportunities abound in a culture that has left the community we live in empty and wanting.

“For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in.” – Matthew 25:35–37

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the area. The Rev. Fred Ayers is pastor of Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 6015 West Ridge Road, Fairview Township.