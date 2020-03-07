Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Iroquois High School gently used book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iroquois Junior/Senior High School, 4301 Main St. The Iroquois High School National Honor Society and Book Club will be holding a gently used book sale to sponsor the clubs’ activities. Thousands of books available. Hardcovers, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents; and children's books, 25 cents.

Ask an expert – teen driver safety: 1 p.m. Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. Graphic novel, “Fix A Car!” available, as well as expert Brenda Bennet from Transportation Solutions, whom teens can ask about the basics of car care and driver safety. Supplies are limited. No registration required. Free. 451-6904

Second Amendment town hall meeting: 6 p.m. Zem Zem Banquet and Conference Center, 2525 W. 38th St. Speakers include Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime; U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly; state Sen. Dan Laughlin; and state Rep. Parke Wentling. 397-3041