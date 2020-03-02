The device is a ring of magnets that helps keep stomach acid from backing up into the esophagus.

Severe heartburn was Dara Stover’s constant companion.

Almost any food or drink, even water, sparked intense pain in her esophagus — the tube that connects her mouth to her stomach. As a result, she avoided eating.

“My friends would say not eating was my superpower,” said Stover, 53, of Millcreek Township. “I could handle coffee for some reason, so I would go days on just coffee and maybe a couple of protein shakes.”

Stover has suffered from gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly known as GERD, for several years. The disease affects between 15 percent and 30 percent of the U.S. population.

Previous illnesses had weakened Stover’s lower esophogeal sphincter, a ring of muscle at the top of her stomach. It was no longer able to prevent stomach acid from flowing back into her esophagus.

“I had undergone gastric sleeve surgery,” Stover said. “Though it helped me lose weight, my heartburn became worse.”

GERD is not only painful but it can lead to ulcers and cancer. A procedure gave Stover some relief for about a year but didn’t work permanently.

In October, Stover agreed to undergo a surgery recently approved to be done at UPMC Hamot.

The LINX Reflux Management System is a flexible band of magnetic, titanium beads that is placed around the lower end of the esophagus.

“You have this necklace of magnets placed on top of the stomach, so the sphincter stays closed,” said Muhammed Asad, M.D., the Hamot bariatric surgeon who performed Stover’s procedure. “Once she eats some food, the band opens and then closes again.”

The surgery was done laparoscopically, with small incisions made in Stover’s abdomen. She remained in the hospital overnight.

Stover said she could feel the difference almost immediately after the surgery.

“I was sore from the surgery, but there wasn’t any burning sensation anymore,” Stover said.

Asad said this surgery will be available to more patients in the future. It is designed to help those, like Stover, who don’t respond to medications or less invasive procedures.

“It’s a great alternative because otherwise they would have to take stronger doses of their medication and accept the side effects,” Asad said.

Stover felt so good after the surgery that she was willing to try one of her husband’s best dishes: jalapeno chili.

“It’s the only time I have developed heartburn since the surgery,” Stover said with a laugh. “The good news is that I took an antacid tablet and I was fine, just like a normal person.”

