Don't let ticks make you sick: 4:30 p.m. Crawford County Conservation District, 21742 German Road, Meadville. Janet Anderson, R.N., of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, will discuss how to protect yourself against ticks, how to prevent tickborne diseases and how to remove a tick. Free. 814-763-5269

Monday Makers – Cosplay Workshop: 6 p.m. Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. John Fleming, founder of Icons Unlimited, is putting on a month of workshops to help people design cosplay costumes for LibCon. Each week, he’ll explain different techniques of costume building, including design, craft foam, vacuum forming, 3D printing, sewing, painting techniques and more. 451-6939

Diabetes self-management program: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Conrad House at Brevillier Village, 5436 East Lake Road. March 2 through April 6. Designed for people with diabetes or their caregivers, the program is designed to help patients maintain active lives. Free. Includes companion book. Pre-registration required. 453-5072