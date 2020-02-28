Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Erie Sport & Travel Expo: noon to 8 p.m. Also Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. More than 150 exhibitors show off hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear, including a live trout pond for kids to fish in and Bwana Jim's Wildlife Show. $8. Kids 10 and younger, free. https://eriepromotions.com/erie-sport-show

Lenten vigils for immigration justice: 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., every Friday through April 3. Perry Square, 601 State St. https://ssjerie.org/ministries/peace-justice

Vinyl Night with Steve Maynard: 6 p.m., Lavery Brewing Co, 128 W. 12th St. The Erie Downtown Partnership is sponsoring vinyl nights on the last Friday of every month. Guests may bring vinyl records for DJ Steve Maynard to spin. He will have his own collection on hand as well. Suggested donation at the door benefits EDP. http://bit.ly/37YiTug