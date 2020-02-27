Dancers from Dafmark Dance Theater, Erie Dance Theater, Sovereign Ballet and East Middle School/Chromatic Dance will participate.

On Friday and Saturday, 49 dancers as well as other artists will gather at East Middle School, 1001 Atkins St., in their second annual celebration of Black History Month, to put on a provocative show, “Forbidden by Definition.”

The production will include nine dancers from Dafmark Dance Theater, 15 from Erie Dance Theater, nine from Sovereign Ballet and 16 from East Middle School/Chromatic Dance, in a show directed by Marquis Wallace.

East students will narrate from literature such as “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley; “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates; Langston Hughes’ “The Black Clown” and “Genius Child;” Nikki Giovanni’s “EgoTripping;” and Rupi Kaur’s “Women of Color.”

East students also helped with choreography and painting the props.

“This production strays from the shameful portrayal of the slave narrative and rather focuses on a more current perspective of the current African American experience in this country,” Wallace said. “During this production, we explore issues like identity, trauma, education, police brutality, marginalization and more.”

Wallace said he’s been working on the production for two years, and began seeking collaborators at the start of 2019 and started work with East students in October.

“When (I was) getting to know the students at East, two common themes came up as areas of concern: expectance and safety,” Wallace said. “This was the driving force behind the narration.”