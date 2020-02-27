Thursday

Feb 27, 2020 at 12:10 AM


Here’s what’s showing where.

SPECIAL EVENTS:


TINSELTOWN: Met Opera: “Agrippinia” Saturday at 12:55 p.m., and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.; “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” (Japanese with English subtitles), daily; “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” (English dubbed), daily


STARTING THURSDAY:


TINSELTOWN: “The Invisible Man” (R 2:06); “The Lodge” (R 1:48)


STARTING FRIDAY:


MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: “The Invisible Man.” “Impractical Jokers: The Movie.”


LEAVING FRIDAY:


TINSELTOWN: “Gretel & Hansel.“


MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: “Downhill.” “Dolittle.”



ALREADY IN THEATERS:


“1917” (R 1:59) 3½ stars


“Bad Boys for Life” (R 2:04) 2½ stars


“Brahms: The Boy II” (PG-13 1:26) ½ star


“The Call of the Wild” (PG 1:45) 2½ stars


“Dolittle” (PG 1:46) 1 star


“Downhill” (R 1:25) 2½ stars


“Fantasy Island” (PG-13 1:49) 1½ stars


“The Gentlemen” (R 1:53) 2½ stars


“Gretel & Hansel” (PG-13 1:27) 2 stars


“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” (PG-13 1:33) 2 stars


“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13 2:05) 2½ stars


“The Photograph” (PG-13 1:47) 3 stars


“Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG 1:39) 2½ stars


Theater schedules are subject to change. Ratings are averaged from among wire services.