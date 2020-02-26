Oils have to be able to take the heat.

The key to a good stir-fry is a hot, hot pan coated with hot, hot oil – hotter than some oils can take without burning. You should not use extra-virgin olive oil, for example, which burns (smokes) at 320 F. Stir-frying requires oils that remain stable at least up to 400 F.

Many Asian cooks use peanut oil for stir frying, which has a high smoke point and a nutty flavor. If you do a lot of stir-frying, keep this list of oils’ smoke points handy:

Canola oil: 400 F

Coconut oil (refined): 450 F

Corn oil: 450 F

Grapeseed oil: 420 F

Olive oil (light/refined): 465 F

Peanut oil: 450 F

Safflower oil: 440–510 F

Soybean oil: 450 F

Sunflower oil: 440 F

Vegetable oil: 400–450 F

– TheSpruce.com