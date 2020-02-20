Bryan Terrell Clark portrayed George Washington in the Broadway production of “Hamilton.”

Bryan Terrell Clark, known for his role as George Washington in “Hamilton,” will speak Monday, 8:30 p.m., in the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.

The graduate of the Yale School of Drama, Clark has performed in many TV shows and New York stage productions.

He was co-writer on Mary J. Blige’s “Irreversible” on the album “My Life II” and has performed with artists including Maxwell, Brandy, Ne-Yo, Anita Baker and others.

With actor Robert Raeder, Clark founded inDEFINED, an initiative designed to inspire and teach young people to erase constrictive labels in society.

If you Google “inDEFINED” you might have a hard time finding it because it seems misspelled, but you can read more about the program at https://www.in-defined.com/philanthropy. You can also get shirts with various words with the letters struck through, such as “racism,” “hate,” “fear” and “failure.”

The website defines “inDEFINED” as "having the freedom to define yourself from within; living without fixed limits, constraints, labels or definitions.“

Clark’s talk is free and open to the public.