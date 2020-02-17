Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

President's Day bounce party: 10 a.m. 3:23 Athletics, 10251 Cross Station Ext., Girard. Bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, music. 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 2 to 6; noon to 2 p.m. for all ages up to 11. $6 per kid, per session, or $8 per kid for both sessions. Feel free to take a lunch. 434-3350

Celebrate the new 24/7 Kid's Channel with WQLN: 4 to 6 p.m. WQLN Public Media, 8425 Peach St. Games, prizes and Daniel Tiger greeting. Free. For more information and registration (required only for children) visit http://bit.ly/3bzZ6Eq.

Family Day at TREC: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 301 Peninsula Drive. All-day indoor environmental education programming. 10 to 11 a.m.: Explore snow and ice with demonstrations; 11 a.m. to noon: How arctic animals deal with the frigid weather, including crafting a polar bear out of recycled paper; 1 to 2 p.m.: Learn about the North American beaver; 2 to 3 p.m.: Learn what makes a duck a duck. No registration required. Free. 833-7424