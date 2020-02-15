Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

L'Arche Erie's outdoor adventure raffle: 1 to 5 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. Free food and drink and chances to win kayaks, camping outfits, fishing packages, mountain bikes, cash and more. $20 per person benefits group’s mission to support people with intellectual disabilities. 452-2065

Little League Sign-Ups: Half-hour slots open starting at 10 a.m. at Iroquois Elementary gym, 4231 Morse St. Visit http://bit.ly/31RY5mP for more information.

Yoga for Kids: 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Community Center Library, 1255 Manchester Road. Annie Pochedly will teach gentle yoga poses and meditation designed for kids ages 6 to 12. Take a mat, blanket or towel. Free, but register at http://eventslibrary.org or call 451-7085.