Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Discovery Time Media Lab Drop-In: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. Drop in for 15 minutes and choose one of three starter projects: Make your own beat in Fruity Loops, set up for a podcast recording, or record and listen to your own voice. Idea Lab staff will teach you how to use the Media Lab's microphones, computer, sound board and programs to record. Patrons will be helped one-on-one or in small groups in the order they arrive. 451-6939

“Harriet:” 5 p.m. Also Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Edinboro University Frank G. Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Road, Edinboro. Screening of 2019 film about the story of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and her efforts that led to freedom for hundreds of others. Free for students and $1 for general public. Free popcorn. http://bit.ly/2Hh6jLP

Chipper Lowell: 6:45 and 9:30 p.m. Also Saturday, 6:45 and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Jr.'s Last Laugh, 1402 State St. Comedy, magic and surprise is all part of the show from a performer who has been on “The Tonight Show,” Disney Channel and “Masters of Illusion.” $25 Friday and Saturday. For Sunday’s family-friendly brunch & show, doors open at 1:30 p.m. and show starts at 2:30 p.m. $30 for adults and $15 for children. https://www.jrslastlaugh.com/chipper-lowell/