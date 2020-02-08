A listing of events held by religious organizations around the Erie region.

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

Walking Through Winter: 9:30-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 26, Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle St. Walk in the church gym to music at your own pace and ability for up to 90 minutes. Dry pair of shoes required. Free. 873-4527, fdntll@hotmail.com.

A Taste of Greek Festival: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Feb. 8, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4376 West Lake Road. Enjoy the foods served at the summer festival. Pre-order to guarantee lamb and chicken dinners. Prices vary. 838-8808, tania_leone@erieorthodox.org.

Gift basket bingo: noon-3 p.m., Feb. 8, St James Place, 2622 Buffalo Road. Supports the youth of St. Mark/Our Lady of Mercy/St. James mission trip. $20. 490-4275, twiceasnice1@roadrunner.com, https://go.evvnt.com/575078-0.

Soup cook-off: noon-2 p.m., Feb. 9, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1002 Powell Ave. Sample at least six soups at the annual fellowship, outreach and growth event. Reservations requested. Freewill offering. 833-4062, immluthch@verizon.net, https://go.evvnt.com/594379-0.

Free community breakfasts: 8-10 a.m., Feb. 9 and 29, continues second Sunday and last Saturday of each month in 2020, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Free. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

Worship: 11 a.m., Feb. 9, Redeemer Evangelical Presbyterian Church, meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2225 Downs Road. Sermon by the Rev. Douglas Kortyna: “The Deacon‘s Duty and Delight.” 897-0817, www.rpcerie.org/home.html, pastor_kortyna@rpcerie.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Spaghetti dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., Feb. 20, Weis Library United Methodist Church, 6020 Heidler Road, Fairview. Takeout available. $3-$6. 774-3069, girardumc@verizon.net.

Pancake breakfast/rummage sale: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 22, Albion Church of the Nazarene, 9578 Route 6N West , Albion. Breakfast served until noon. Benefits mission trip. 814-756-4741, albionnazarene@windstream.net.

Soup and salad luncheon: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 28 and March 27, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Takeout available. $6. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

Rejoice Refresh Renew Women's Conference: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 7, Grace Church, 7300 Grubb Road, McKean. WCTL-FM event with Grammy nominated artist Jaci Velasquez speaking; also teaching sessions, lunch, vendors, Q&A session and mini concert. Registration requested. $45 in advance, $40 for groups of 10-plus, $60 at the door. 796-6000, dawne@wctl.org, https://go.evvnt.com/578475-0.

ONGOING EVENTS

Erie Free Store: 4-7 p.m., Mondays, Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave. Customers welcome up to two times a month to shop and take what they need. Donations of clothing, accessories, toys and household items accepted, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., Mondays. No furniture, large electronics, TVs or appliances. Free. 864-4809.

Soup kitchen volunteers: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St. Volunteers needed to prepare and serve meals and clean up. Meals also served at noon on other Saturdays and on Wednesdays. 881-2009, rkingerie@roadrunner.com.