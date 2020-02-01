Here’s a look at 3 homes that sold within days of listing. What do they have in common?

If you want to see what fast sellers in the Erie area look like, take a quick look at these homes that all are listed as pending sales within a week of being listed.

Crystal Point and Stonegate are neighborhoods of condominiums located north of West Lake Road. The area stretches from the road to the lake and includes a variety of styles of condos and townhouses. Recently, a few of them went up for sale, and two were pending in days.

210 Crystal Point Drive, Millcreek

$159,900

Pending in five days, this condo checks all of the boxes. It’s one-floor living, has a two-car garage and full basement. It offers three bedrooms, two full baths and 1,560 square feet. Built in 1990, this condominium admittedly needs some updates, but it also has a bit of view of the lake from the back deck. Taxes are $3,578. The listing agent was Mark Hutchison of Coldwell Banker Select.

347 Fieldstone Way, Millcreek

$249,900

This two-bedroom beauty in Stonegate includes two full baths, 1,326 square feet, a finished lower level and numerous updates including quartz countertops. Built in 1996, it offers a private patio and a finished lower level. Taxes are $4,106. Sandra Jarecki, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, was the listing agent.

There is still one more condo for sale in the Crystal Point area. Howard Hanna’s Jarecki and Connie Britton have 214 Crystal Point Drive listed at $169,900. It’s a two-bedroom condo with a single-car garage, two full baths and 1,716 square feet on two floors of living space, plus a basement.

320 Illinois Ave, Erie

$74,900

This one was sold as-is and it went pending in days. It includes two bedrooms, one full bath, a full basement and 1,098 square feet. It was built in 1946, and taxes are $3,511. It is listed with Bridget Shames, of Glowacki Management Co.

Here’s one that sold quickly the last time it was on the market:

4112 Cherry St., Erie

$179,500

I expect this one will sell in a hurry. It caught my interest a few years ago when it was listed at about $165,000 in 2017. Built in 1923, it appears to have some nice improvements, and it has a great view of J.C. Martin Golf Course. That’s a pretty nice place to look out on every day from your front porch. It includes a first-floor master bedroom. hardwood flooring, first-floor laundry, granite countertops, five bedrooms, two full baths, central air, a fireplace and a full basement. Taxes are $4,376. Mindy Kiehl, of RE/Max Real Estate Group, is the listing agent, 833-9801.

