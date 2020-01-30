Tickle's Deli temporarily closed for reorganization under new management.

Rita's Italian Ice, 1406 W. Gore Road in Millcreek Township, which closed for the season in November with its owners looking to sell, will indeed open with new ownership in early March, according to the Facebook page. I couldn't get confirmation on the name of the new owner(s) for this week, but anyone out there who's worried that they were going to have to go without their Rita's this summer can instead start counting the days till early March.

Cart/Horse Distilling, 12030 Edinboro Road, Edinboro, recently received a gold medal for its Root Digger from The John Barleycorn Awards, a national spirits competition with all manner of fancy, well-libated judges. Here's a little of what they said: “Root beer is present on the nose. An interesting array of botanicals that resolves into something like a cross between a good root beer and club soda.” Mmm. Make a float out of that stuff.

Tickle's Deli, 17 W. Fourth St., the unofficial sandwich provider of the Erie Times-News features department, is under new ownership and is temporarily closed for “reorganization.” The Facebook page said it will reopen “soon with your lunch favorites.” This was signed by new owner Linn Wasielewski. Well, I guess all there is to do now is wait and hope that the Croissant Club doesn't go away. Or the chicken salad. Or the big pickles. Or the delivery. Especially the delivery.

Black Monk Brewery, 3721 W. 12th St., is releasing its Golden Monk Reserve in bottles at 5 p.m. this Thursday (read “today”). It's a 2018 Siege Engine 22-ounce bottle of Belgian stout with bourbon sporting an 8 percent alcohol content. Please don't drink it until you're home, or have a ride lined up. And then, by all means, enjoy. And let me know what you think.

I think it's kind of cool that you can celebrate Groundhog Day (Sunday) by finding the hidden Straub groundhogs in all U Pick 6 pubs and maybe win Straub Brewery merch. What? You're watching football Sunday? Well, the pubs open at 11 a.m. and that game doesn't start until like 6:30 p.m., so ....

Erie Ale Works, 416 W. 12th St., not only did some cool renovations, but they've expanded their hours. They're now open Wednesdays and Thursdays 5 to 10 p.m., Fridays 3 to 10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Also, if you want to order some grub for the Super Bowl from Que Abides, you have until 8 p.m. this Thursday, and you can pick it up (and have a beer) at EAW Sunday. Find the menu at http://bit.ly/2GDV7bv. Order by calling 823-4213.

Coppola's Pizzeria of Erie is settled into the old Lucchetti's location at 1042 W. 26th St., and had its grand opening Jan. 24. It's the second store for Coppola's, a fixture at 20 Main St., Bemus Point, New York. No hours listed. You can call them at 277-2555, and see the menu or order online at http://www.coppolaspizza.com.

