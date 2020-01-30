Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Town Hall Meeting with Partners for Sacred Places: 6 p.m. First Baptist Church of Franklin, 1041 Liberty St., Franklin. Partners for Sacred Places will discuss options for space-sharing between civic groups to preserve historic church buildings. 814-677-3152

Astronomy open house: 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Penn State Behrend, Room 101 of the Otto Behrend Science building, 4701 College Drive. A presentation on the current night sky will start at 6:30 and discussion about astronaut photography and the “overview effect,” the renewed sense of responsibility that comes with seeing Earth from a distance, will start at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature Joseph F. Reese, a professor of geology at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. For ages 8 and older. Free. 898-6105

The State of Black Erie Youth: 6 to 8 p.m. East Middle School, 1001 Atkins St. This forum is an open invitation for Erie's black youth to come together and express their concerns with the community. Hosted by the NAACP of Erie. 899-3904