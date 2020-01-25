Quick sales continue in Erie real estate market.

Here’s a stats update for buyers and sellers, from information on the Greater Erie Board of Realtors’ site. It states that there were only 869 active listings in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1,330 in 2018 and 1,180 in 2017.

Homes continue to sell quickly and inventory is still low. Here are a few of the fast sellers that were listed on Jan. 16 and 17.

$139,900

39 Bernwood Drive, North East

Listed on Jan. 17, this four-bedroom home with two full baths and 1,290 square feet sits on .31 acre. Built in 1978, its taxes are $2,464.

$235,000

2717 S. Birch Run, Millcreek

A pending offer came in within a few days on this three-bedroom home with two full baths and 1,454 square feet. It was built in 2005. Taxes are $4,732.