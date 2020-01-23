Trivia to benefit Erie shelter, Erie Kennel Club Dog Show, Robert Burns remembered and more.

Feed The Animals Trivia Bowl: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. The Boston Store, 716 State St. Teams of four compete in the fifth annual event benefiting the Erie Humane Society. Tickets, $30, include drinks and light snacks. http://bit.ly/2NMLQ5c. 835-8331.

Erie Kennel Club Dog Show: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. More than 100 dogs will compete in the show, as well as obedience and rally trials. $7, $3 for 10 and younger. https://www.eriekennelclub.com/dogshow

Robert Burns Dinner: Saturday, 5 p.m. Fort LeBoeuf American Legion Post, 120 W. Fourth St., Waterford. Dinner includes Scottish food and entertainment. Wear Scottish attire or attend casual. $40 per person, $75 couple. http://fortleboeufhistory.com/events/burns-supper/

Concerto & Aria Competition: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Walker Recital Hall, Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th St. Musicians from regional high schools, the D’Angelo Department of Music and players from the Mercyhurst Civic Orchestra compete to perform with the orchestra. Free. 824-2394

Winter Dinners on the Hill: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Tipsy Bean, 2425 Peach St. Give A Crepe La CrepErie and Tipsy Bean present first of monthly five-course dinners paired with cocktails from Luminary Distilling and wine from Six Mile Winery. $55. http://bit.ly/2TKIjbo