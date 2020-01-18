When Jesus sent his disciples out to share the good news, he directed them to take very little with them

There are two times of year when decluttering seems to be high on my to do list: the start of a new year and garage sale time.

As I put Christmas decorations away and return my home to its less magical and more normal state, I get the urge to clean and declutter. Recently, a friend posted a link to an article about decluttering in 30 days; just tackle one small area or cabinet or drawer each day and in a month’s time your whole house will be clutter-free! Your home will be more organized and peaceful, and cause less anxiety! That’s the claim, anyways.

I don’t know if I’ll do the 30-day decluttering challenge and, if I do, if my home will really be all those things. But this has got me thinking about what it would look like to declutter my life. As I set intentions for the new year, what would it look like to declutter my life and prioritize my relationship with God? Because it’s not just our homes that can get cluttered; our calendar and time can get cluttered too.

It might be harder to imagine decluttering something intangible, but it might include considering these things: I wonder what it would look like to pass along the devotional book that’s not speaking to my heart right now and focus on a new spiritual practice. I wonder what it would look like to reorganize my time, so that I’m spending some of my best time with God. I wonder what it would look like to consider my participation at church and let go of the commitment that I dread and choose something that brings me joy instead.

When Jesus sent his disciples out to share the good news in pairs, he directed them to take very little with them. Their mission was clear: enter a town and cure the sick and announce the coming of the kingdom of God. The disciples’ mission was pared down to the essentials.

How can we pare down our own lives in this new year and focus more clearly on God?

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Rev. Emily Zeig Lindsey is pastor of Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4264 Avonia Road, Fairview Township.