Dear Heloise: Is there a universally accepted hand signal to say "thank you" to drivers who do you a kindness? When a driver slows down and allows me to merge into a lane of traffic, I am grateful. I wave my open hand high back and forth.

Yesterday, I made a wrong turn. It was rush-hour traffic, but a car stopped, flashed the hazard lights and let me into the proper lane. I was grateful, and I did the hand wave, but I don't know if that was understood. – Joanne R.

Dear Joanne: You handled it perfectly. Very nice of the other car to let you in; an open-hand wave into the rearview mirror is understood and appreciated. Courteous driving is always the best way to go. – Heloise

Dear Heloise: I stepped in gasoline at the gas station. Can you tell me how to remove the smell from my rubber-soled shoes? – Vicki B., Warsaw, Indiana

Dear Vicki: The first thing I'm going to tell you is what not to do. Never put any article with gasoline or petrol products in the washer or dryer.

For rubber-soled sneakers, fill a dishpan with hot water, a glug of dishwashing detergent and a cup of baking soda. Stir until the baking soda dissolves.

Add the shoes and let them soak for several hours – preferably overnight. Rinse thoroughly and air-dry, with paper toweling inside to maintain the shape of the shoe.

FYI: To remove strong odors from dirty clothes, add ½ cup baking soda to the rinse cycle. Be sure to not overload the washer – the clothes need to move around. The bad odors should rinse away. – Heloise

Dear Heloise: I would like to make some suggestions about parking lot courtesy. It takes very little time to make shopping nicer for everyone:

• Return shopping carts to the spaces reserved for them, not behind someone's car, in a parking spot or in a walkway.

• When someone is backing out, stop and wait for the person to do so.

• Spaces reserved for those with special needs are meant just for that.

• Pedestrians should always have the right of way.

Shopping can be stressful. Let's try to make it less so. – Nancy F. in Houston

Dear Nancy: I am with you. Readers, take heed! – Heloise

