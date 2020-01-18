A listing of events held by religious organizations around the Erie region.

The deadline to be considered for print is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

Walking Through Winter: 9:30-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 26, Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle St. Walk in the church gym to music at your own pace and ability for up to 90 minutes. Dry pair of shoes required. Free. 873-4527, fdntll@hotmail.com.

Soup and salad luncheon: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and March 27, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Takeout available. $6. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

Worship: 11 a.m., Jan. 19, Redeemer Evangelical Presbyterian Church, meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2225 Downs Road. Sermon by the Rev. Douglas Kortyna: “The Ideal Covenant Community.” 897-0817, www.rpcerie.org/home.html, pastor_kortyna@rpcerie.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Free Throw Championship: 1-3 p.m., Jan. 26, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro. Knights of Columbus event for boys and girls ages 9–14. Basketballs awarded to winners, who can advance to regional and state competition. Register in advance or day of the event. Free. 734-4865, nburkell@zoominternet.net.

Town hall meeting: 6-8 p.m., Jan. 30, First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St., Franklin. Partners for Sacred Places workshop to connect faith and civic leaders to establish a sustainable plan to continue working towards creative partnerships between faith and community organizations. Reservations appreciated. Free. 814-677-3152, 814-677-8687, jburden@oilregion.org, trenton@bbcf.org.

Spaghetti dinner: 5-7 p.m., Feb. 7, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Benefits Boy Scout Troop 57. Takeout available $8. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

A Taste of Greek Festival: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Feb. 8, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4376 West Lake Road. Enjoy the foods served at the summer festival. Pre-order to guarantee lamb and chicken dinners. Prices vary. 838-8808, tania_leone@erieorthodox.org.

Gift basket bingo: noon-3 p.m., Feb. 8, St James Place, 2622 Buffalo Road. Supports the youth of St.Mark/Our Lady of Mercy/St.James mission trip. $20. 490-4275, twiceasnice1@roadrunner.com, https://go.evvnt.com/575078-0.

ONGOING EVENTS

Erie Free Store: 4-7 p.m., Mondays, Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave. Customers welcome up to two times a month to shop and take what they need. Donations of clothing, accessories, toys and household items accepted, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., Mondays. No furniture, large electronics, TVs or appliances. Free. 864-4809.

Soup kitchen volunteers: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St. Volunteers needed to prepare and serve meals and clean up. Meals also served at noon on other Saturdays and on Wednesdays. 881-2009, rkingerie@roadrunner.com.

Free community breakfasts: 8-10 a.m., second Sunday and last Saturday of each month in 2020, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Free. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.