The Heartland Inn and Cafe has been a fixture in the Girard community for 12 years. The nearly 12,000-square-foot building and acreage are listed for sale.

A popular stop in Girard is now for sale. The Heartland Inn and Cafe at 9101 West Ridge Road is on the market and it’s a gathering spot for breakfast, lunch, overnight stays and much more.

Current owners Arlene and Bill Bailey purchased it in 2007 to expand Arlene Bailey’s Heartland antique shop. “We always had the antique shop on the other side of Girard, and then we thought about adding a tea shop and coffee and some space to meet with customers,” Arlene Bailey said. She said the location and building were perfect for expanding into other businesses.

After the purchase, it expanded to include Lilac Lane flower shop, a cafe that was open the public and bed and breakfast.

Arlene Bailey said the cafe is pretty well known for its ultimate cinnamon roll, homemade chicken salad, soups and sandwiches.

The inn features eight rooms equipped for guests, and each room has a theme and name based on the decor: the Heartland Suite, Sea Breeze, Veranda Room, Autumn Lodge, Lavender Rose, Butterfly Room, Cottage Garden and Victorian Rose. Some of the rooms have private baths, while additional baths are shared.

The inn is also a popular retreat for quilting and other activities with summer as the most-sought-after season.

It’s also community gathering spot for activities for learning crafts.

The original home was built in 1897 for owner Frank M. Drew, who was well known for his theatrical work. The design had open porches and it was much smaller, but later owners added on and enclosed the porches. Bailey said the porches could be reopened by new owners.

Outside, the stone and vinyl building sits on a corner lot with 1.81 acres. There’s plenty of space for parking. “The backyard is perfect for event rental with outdoor seating for weddings and showers,” Bailey said.

Inside, the building features 11,779 square feet. The building includes hot water heat, a septic system and community water.

The sale includes the commercial grade appliances and stainless steel kitchen. Additional equipment and furnishings are not for included in the sale.

The walk-up attic is unfinished, but had at one time, been used for hot yoga, according to the owners.

“I love the home and I love Victorian,“ Arlene Bailey said.

Judi Weidler of Pennington Lines lists this property at $499,900. Taxes are $6,823. Weidler said the property’s available outdoor seating offers a perfect setting for a craft brewery, and she added that the lower-level flower shop includes a refrigeration system.

For more information on the sale, call Weidler at 440-4029.

To see more about the inn, cafe and flower shop, which have no plans to close, visit www.heartlandinnandcafe.com.

Pam Parker is the editor of House to Home, Her Times and Lake Erie LifeStyle. She can be reached at 870-1821. Send email to pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/HerTimesErie.