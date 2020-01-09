We Banjo 3, consisting of two sets of brothers, will play music that’s somewhere between Irish and bluegrass.

Please forgive Enda Scahill if he doesn't remember his first visit to Erie last year with great fondness.

“We had done a show in Ohio and our next show was in Buffalo,” he said. “Our engineer, who's American and a road hog, suggested that we avoid driving along the lake, and, and we ignored him, so I ended up doing two hours in complete whiteout driving. It was terrifying."

When Scahill and his We Banjo 3 mates return Jan. 15, it will be to a sellout house at Mercyhurst University's Walker Recital Hall. Terror will not be on the program, though you can count on high spirits.

Don't, however, count the number of musicians onstage. We Banjo 3 is two pairs of brothers: Scahill and his brother, Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley. They play banjo, fiddle, mandolin and guitar, the classic instrumentation of a bluegrass band, but they're not a bluegrass band, not exactly.

"What we play is not genre-specific. We all come from traditional Irish music," Enda Scahill said by phone from his home in County Galway, Ireland. And while the band also plays bluegrass music, he said, "We don’t in any way disregard the traditions of either music, but we celebrate the fact that they are closely related and they work very well together."

Indeed, We Banjo 3 has had great success recently at big summer bluegrass festivals such as Merlefest and New York's Grey Fox. "It makes summer a very, very good time for us," Enda Scahill said "We could literally tour for 10 months out of the year if we really wanted because right now there is so much demand for the band."

Speaking to him on the second day of the new year, I asked if, as the title of one of We Banjo 3's songs asserts, "Happiness Is Just Around the Corner."

With a chuckle, Enda Scahill said, "When you meet people at a concert, which is where we meet them, they’re out to have a good time. They have a love of acoustic music and in that sense happiness is right there."

HEAR IT

We Banjo 3 will appear Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Walker Recital Hall in Mercyhurst University’s Hirt Academic Center, 501 E. 38th St. The concert is sold out. At 7:15 p.m., any unclaimed will-call tickets will be released to patrons waiting in the cancellation line. For more information, call the box office at 824-3000.

More from Enda Scahill

Like many Irishmen, Enda Scahill is a beguiling storyteller and a witty conversationalist. Below are a few quotes that are just too good not to include:

On what to call We Banjo 3's music:

"‘Celtgrass' was coined by a UK writer, and that worked for a period of time, because it is primarily Irish musicians playing music that’s no longer traditional Irish, but not strictly bluegrass. We’re somewhere in the middle of all of that: acoustic string music or crossover. From a concert and energy point of view, we’re looking to the big jamgrass bands as inspirations for our kind of show."

On making money in March:

"Irish bands are making a substantial amount of their yearly income in February and March and into early April. It’s a big thing because there are an awful lot of people who are still interested in their Irish roots and their Irish identification. The Irish scene in the United States is incredibly well supported and not just in March, but the Irish/Celtic festival scene in the summer, too."

On banjo jokes:

"We’re very professional, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously and yes, banjo jokes are very funny. My favorite one is probably: What’s the difference between a banjo and a trampoline? You take your shoes off before you jump on a trampoline."

Review: ‘Roots To Rise Live’

If you were an Irish band looking to record a live album in front of an appreciative home crowd, where would you go?

Why Ann Arbor, Michigan, of course, where We Banjo 3 recorded their latest release, "Roots To Rise Live," 11 months ago.

The party starts immediately with the opener, "Shine On," a hands-in-the-air anthem that Dave Matthews should immediately cover.

Through the 14-song program, We Banjo 3 freely crosses genre borders. With its seamlessly integrated bluegrass flourishes, the medley that begins with the traditional Irish tune "Puncheon Floor" becomes an Aer Lingus direct flight from Shannon, Ireland, to Lexington, Kentucky. The poppy "This Is Home" travels a few miles south to Nashville, where David Howley's sweet tenor might sound right at home in Ryman Auditorium.

The musicianship is always expert and often dazzling, as on the fingers-flying "Wynne's," but unlike the hyperadrenalized way that bands such as the Avett Brothers approach similar material, We Banjo 3 always play well within themselves with patience and mastery. That came as a bit of a surprise, but it wasn't the biggest one on "Roots To Rise Live." That distinction goes to the unexpected musical tribute to Michigan in the middle of “Prettiest Little Girl.” And no, no spoilers.