Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Chair yoga: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. LECOM Center for Health and Aging, 3910 Schaper Ave. Tia Peters, certified fitness instructor, will guide chair yoga including warm-up exercises and postures, energizing and stretching the body open and releasing stress and tightness. 453-5072.

Mystery of the Christmas Star: 1 p.m. Yahn Planetarium at Penn State Behrend, 4701 College Drive. Recommended for ages 8 and older, the program explores the scientific explanation for the star the Wise Men followed to find Baby Jesus, possible dates for his birth, recorded sightings of astronomical events during this time frame, and which could have motivated the wise men to cross the desert from Babylon to Bethlehem. $5 adults, children 12 and younger, $3. http://bit.ly/2MOWHev

Teen Hangout: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Corry Public Library, 117 W. Washington St. Every Thursday, the library hosts a teen hang out night with board games, PS4, Wi and laptops. Kids are invited to play Minecraft, Fortnite and various games. Free. (814) 664-7611