Q: What should I teach my young child about interacting with dogs? I don't want her to be afraid of them, but I also want her to be safe.

A: Great question! Children younger than 9 are the ones most likely to be bitten, and often that's because they don't recognize when dogs are fearful and haven't learned not to approach dogs who are afraid. Teaching them from an early age what to look for is a good way to help prevent bites.

Most children know not to approach a dog who appears to be aggressive, but if they believe a dog is afraid, they may think that they can help to calm the dog by petting him. It's important for you to understand what a fearful dog looks like so you can educate your child to recognize those signs and stay away from dogs who exhibit fearful behaviors. Signals to look for include tail tucked tightly to the body or under the belly, ears flattened to the head, whites of the eyes showing, brow furrowed, rapidly blinking eyes and a tight mouth, to name just a few.

It's a good idea to read books about dogs with your child and talk about what might make dogs afraid, what fearful dogs look or act like, and what to do – and not do – if a dog seems fearful. Explain that dogs who are afraid want to be left alone. Let kids know that just because a hug makes them feel better when they've been frightened doesn't mean that a dog will respond the same way.

Teach young children never to approach dogs they don't know without first asking an adult. You can learn more about the best ways for kids and dogs to interact through articles and videos at fearfreehappyhomes.com.

THE BUZZ

• In partnership with the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport, extended-stay hotel Home 2 Suites in Biloxi began fostering adoptable shelter dogs in October 2018, with 33 pups finding new homes so far. Each foster dog resides in a large kennel in the lobby, allowing them to work their charms on guests as they check in and out. Hotel sales manager Teresa Johnson and shelter relations manager Bianca Janik teamed up to make the "Fostering Hope" program a reality. Guests interested in a particular dog complete an application; if approved, they pay the $50 adoption fee and their new friend can move right into their room with them.

• Quilty the cat, famous for breaking out of his room at Houston's Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization – and freeing other cats in the process – has abandoned his lawless ways for a new life as a "purrolee," in which he enjoys napping with his adoptive person. Nonetheless, the freedom fighter with an advanced degree in "catculus" remains a popular Instagram star, with more than 52,000 followers. He helps raise money for other cats and is considering a presidential run in 2020. Go, Quilty!

• What should your guinea pig eat? For starters, the furry little herbivores need a pelleted diet made especially for them. That's not all, though. Fresh hay daily to chew on is important to help them wear down their continuously growing teeth as well as aid in digestion. They also need a daily vitamin C supplement in the form of a tablet or liquid to ensure healthy teeth, bones and cartilage. Finally, a small amount of fresh vegetables, such as leafy greens, broccoli, bell peppers and celery, adds variety and nutrients to their diet.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. Send pet questions to askpetconnection@gmail.com.