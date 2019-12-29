Animals are popping up in home furnishing trends.

My annual visit to the International Home Furnishings Market in High Point, North Carolina, recently reminded me more of a visit to a zoo. There were animals everywhere.

I should have been prepared since on the first day of my four-day visit I heard a seminar speaker say that animals would be present in most of the showrooms. Julie Smith Vincent of Nine Muses Media is a predictor of new trends in home fashions. Oh my, she was right on top on this one.

Whether on fabric, wall art, accessories, lamps, or even the legs of tables, animals were stalking the place. Sometimes they were even life-size.

There were birds. There were reptiles. There were monkeys. There were horses and dogs. There were lions and tigers and bears, oh my.

Last year, there was talk, and evidence, of bringing nature inside with earth tones, greens, and texture. There was lots of olive green and other darker shades of green this year, so that trend is continuing.

I am not sure, though, what I think of designing interiors comprised of inanimate menageries.

Remember, though, it’s not what the designer likes. It is what you like. That’s the beauty of my preferred approach to interior decorating. There is definitely value in knowing what the latest hot ideas are, and the newest in product design, but what matters most is your personal style and how you are going to use your room.

It’s about what story you want your room to tell visitors. It’s about what emotion you want your room to express.

So, if your think animals are great, have at it. This is the year in which you can find many ways to add a reminder of your favorite critter to your décor.