Features about flipped houses, expensive homes and golf courses were on the list of most-widely read real estate articles in House to Home and on GoErie.com in 2019.

In 2019, House to Home took readers inside impressive mansions, historic residences, flipped homes, farms, golf courses and commercial buildings.

Our October story on a flipped home was one of the most widely read real estate articles of 2019. At 450 E. 37th St., the three-bedroom home with one full bath and 1,176 square feet had readers contacting me to hire the remodelers. Sharif Mirzayev, who bought the property for $30,000 in 2018, flipped the home. Listing agent Andrew Blackburn of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services sold it for $129,000 in three days.

The interest in flipped homes all around Erie County is strong. In 2020, we already have a few stories planned on some places we recently discovered.

’On the market’ steps inside a lot of homes

Our Wednesday GoErie.com exclusive online-only feature On the Market gave readers a peek inside some expensive properties and a few unique – not necessarily expensive – properties.

In November, a log cabin on 29 acres at 2075 Route 426, Clymer, New York, was a big hit – one of our biggest hits of the year in readership. It’s already gone pending.

Golf courses for sale

There were so many for sale this year that a Facebook fan of GoErie.com commented on a real estate article by teasing that we hadn’t featured another golf course for sale that week.

Venango Valley Inn & Golf Course, 21217 Church St., Route 19, Venango, was listed and appears to be sold. The asking price was $2.35 million. It was one of several that were on the market in 2019.

Crab Apple Ridge Golf Course, 10085 Route 19, Waterford, is still for sale for under $1 million.

Big trends

Condos and patio homes sold so fast that I never got in some of them. And my husband and I want one of those. Well, maybe.

Most recently, a two-bedroom condo with two full baths and 1,619 square feet at 5035 W. Oakridge Circle in Millcreek Township listed at $194,000 on Dec. 9 and went pending last week. It was listed with Debra Fries of Coldwell Banker Select.

Before that 4227 Azalea Court – a three-bedroom condo with two and a half baths and more than 1,800 square feet sold for $229,900 in days. Lori Rosenbaum of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services listed that one.

This is all good news for sellers. First, you can sell your home in December before Christmas and within days or weeks. Plus, inventory is still low. Take a look at the prices of those that are selling fast, and take a look at what’s been sitting on the market for months. Buyers are comparison shopping. Be realistic about what you have and what you don’t have.

No matter what you’re looking for, we hope you find something to call home. Thanks for reading. Happy New Year!

Pam Parker is the editor of House to Home, Her Times and Lake Erie LifeStyle. She can be reached at 870-1821. Send email to pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/HerTimesErie.