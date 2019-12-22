Thousands of heartfelt notes are spring up in airport breastfeeding pods.

Audrey Gelman was overwhelmed and stressed on Wednesday, traveling away from her 10-week-old son, Sidney, for the first time and trying to figure out how to navigate the demands of new motherhood while catching a flight.

At LaGuardia Airport, she spotted a Mamava pod – a private space set up for breast-feeding or pumping – and ducked in before her flight to Boston.

Inside, she found an unexpected chorus of support from other moms cheering her on.

"Be kind and gentle with yourself. YOU ARE ENOUGH," one note said. "You are literally sustaining life with your incredible milk. Super-hero type stuff!!!" another said.

"LaGuardia's, like, the last place in America I thought I'd have this kind of a sentimental experience," says Gelman, CEO and co-founder of The Wing, a women's co-working space and social club. "But I was moved. I think it was just this amazing moment where women I'd never met before were telling me exactly what I needed to hear."

She posted photos on Instagram and wrote about how much the discovery meant to her. Less than a day later, more than 14,000 people had liked her post and more than 500 had left comments.

"It's kind of a phenomenon," says Christine Dodson, chief operating officer and co-founder of Mamava, the company that has put 152 of these portable suites in 57 airports.

At LaGuardia, the note-leaving started with Grace Stevens, a new mom who works at the airport. When she was traveling with her infant daughter Sienna, who is now 15 months old, she had used nursing rooms and come across similar encouraging notes.

"It can feel so overwhelming, like, how am I going to do this?" she says. "When I was in the moment and saw other notes and messages of inspiration, it really did empower me to know that I could figure it out – and I did."