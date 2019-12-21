The city of Columbus land bank's inventory peaked two years ago, and as neighborhoods have stabilized and turned around in the decade since the Great Recession, the number of properties it controls continues to shrink.

"We're getting to the point where there are very few tax-delinquent, vacant properties," said John Turner, the city's administrator of the land redevelopment division and land bank.

"A lot of properties are being purchased by investors, a lot of properties are no longer tax-delinquent, and a lot of people are trying to acquire them," he said.

Columbus' land bank program marked its 25th anniversary in 2019, acquiring during that time close to 4,000 vacant and abandoned structures through tax foreclosures and donations, with many of them rehabbed and sold, others demolished and some lots used for community gardens. About 2,400 of those were acquired since 2012.

Turner said that the number of parcels the land bank owned peaked at 1,878 at the end of 2017.

It now controls 1,774 parcels, including 1,675 vacant lots. The land bank acquired 566 parcels in 2017 compared to 128 in 2019.

Turner said he believes the city's inventory will continue to shrink, but he also believes Columbus will always have a land bank.

"We really play a vital role in abandoned properties," he said.

Part of that role is helping nonprofit groups find land at a reasonable price, such as the Healthy Homes program, the collaborative between Nationwide Children's Hospital and Community Development for All People on the city's South Side.

That program began in 2008, and 55% of the properties where it has either built or rehabbed housing have come from the land bank, said Gretchen West, project director in community relations for the hospital's Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families program.

That's saved the program money, since land bank properties come at a lower cost than market-rate properties, she said.

"In 2008, you could easily acquire properties for $8,000 to $12,000. Now they are four or five times more expensive even if they are vacant and dilapidated," West said. "Prices have skyrocketed on the South Side. We would not be able to do this without their help."

Since 2008, the Healthy Homes program has sold 96 homes and put another 60 rental units in service in the Southern Orchards neighborhood near the hospital and deeper into the South Side west of Parsons Avenue, with 25 more in development, West said.

John Edgar, the executive director for Community Development for All People, called the land bank a key partner since it acquired deeply distressed properties that were often used for illegal activities or burnt out.

"The land bank really rolled up its sleeves to get these properties back into use," he said.

Homeport, the local nonprofit developer, built homes on 10 city land bank lots in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood and 26 lots in its Hilltop Homes II project.

This past year, a city pilot program focused on building homes on land bank properties in four neighborhoods: Franklinton, the South Side, Weinland Park and the Near East Side. The city committed $3.8 million to "buy down" the cost of the new homes — about 40 over two years — so they would be affordable to households earning $40,000 to $80,000 a year.

The program is being run through a land trust run by Franklin County's land bank to help ensure the homes remain affordable in the future.

Some neighborhood advocates in recent years had criticized the land bank for demolishing homes they believed could be put back into use. But Turner said those homes had become so dilapidated that it wasn't feasible to rehab them.

"We have to take the safety and welfare of the neighborhood into account," he said.

Jim Griffin, who leads the Columbus South Side Area Commission, said he believes there may have been a rush to tear homes down because lots could be more attractive to potential buyers.

But he said homes built on land bank properties have helped bring the area back since the Great Recession. Some houses in his neighborhood east of Parsons Avenue are now selling for $200,000, he said.

Kathleen Bailey, who leads the Near East Area Commission, said criticisms she hears include not enough properties listed on the land bank website and the quality of some of the renovations.

"People who purchase properties don't do too much with them," Bailey said. "If someone buys them, we want to see a physical difference."